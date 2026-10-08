2026 Mazda CX-5 launched in Malaysia – RM171,510 OTR for new, 3rd-gen SUV; larger, CBU Japan, 2.5L NA, ADAS

Nearly four months after being previewed at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), the third-generation (KM) Mazda CX-5 is now officially launched in Malaysia. As previously reported, the SUV arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model from Japan and will be sold alongside its second-generation (KF), locally-assembled (CKD) predecessor.

The latest CX-5 is offered in a sole 2.5G High variant that retails for RM171,510.40 on-the-road without insurance, which is slightly more than the initial estimate of RM170,000 that Bermaz Motor revealed during KLIMS. We should point out that at RM171,510.40, the newer CX-5 is RM6,550 more expensive than the 2.5G 2WD High variant of the second-generation model at RM164,960.40.

One reason to pay the asking price of the newer model is size. The third-generation CX-5 is noticeably larger than the older model, measuring in at 4,690 mm long (+115 mm), 1,860 mm wide (+15 mm) and 1,695 mm tall (+20 mm). More importantly, the wheelbase has grown to 2,815 mm (+115 mm) to enable a roomier cabin, which some consider to be a shortcoming of the older model when compared to rivals.

On that mention, the latest CX-5 is roughly the same size as its compatriot and close competitor, the Honda CR-V, which measures 4,691 mm long, 1,866 mm wide and 1,681 mm tall. However, the Mazda SUV wins when in comes to wheelbase, as it 2,701 mm for the CR-V. The CX-5 is also larger than the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and GWM Haval H6.

In terms of styling, Mazda says its Kodo design language has been updated for the CX-5 following the ‘Wearable Gear’ concept. At the front, the familiar seven-point grille now comes with a black frame connected to larger headlamps that feature tiered beams and daytime running lights. The lower apron is also more expressive with faux corner inlets and larger central intake.

Along the sides, you’ll notice the longer and less sloping roofline that suggests better headroom for rear passengers which enter through wider-opening doors. As for the rear, you’ll find L-shaped taillights reminiscent of those on the CX-60 and CX-60, extending into the tailgate to meet with a Mazda script. Like with the front, the rear apron is also more prominent with a large sculpted section in black that is accompanied by dual tailpipes.

The interior also gets overhauled for the third generation, with the biggest change being a reduction in the number of physical controls. Mazda’s Commander knob? Gone. The buttons and dials to control the climate system? Gone.

Almost all vehicle functions are now integrated into the touchscreen infotainment system that sits prominently on the dashboard. Our market gets the smaller 12.9-inch version instead of the 15.6-inch unit offered in other markets, which some might find to be a bummer. The infotainment supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and it is linked to a swanky 12-speaker Bose sound system, which is certainly welcomed.

The second display inside the cabin is the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of a three-spoke steering wheel. Other interior features include dual-zone air-conditioning (with rear vents), powered and ventilated front seats with driver’s side memory function, a 40:20:40 split-folding rear bench seat, sport tan leather upholstery, a head-up display, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a wireless Qi charger and ambient lighting.

The spec sheet also lists LED exterior lighting, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof (slide and tilt), 19-inch alloy wheels in black metallic, a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors and roof rails.

While Japan and the Philippines get the CX-5 with a mild hybrid powertrain, Malaysia joins Australia and Indonesia by welcoming the familiar and non-electrified Skyactiv G 2.5. This is a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 185 hp at 6,000 rpm and 257 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, which is actually slightly less than what you get with the older, KF-generation 2.5G 2WD High rated at 192 hp and 258 Nm.

The engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission, which doesn’t come with paddle shifters so you’ll need to work the gear lever if you want manual control of the gears. This setup enables a top speed of 187 km/h and the powertrain features a new brake-by-wire system along with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus).

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2026 Mazda CX-5 2.5G High price list and spec sheet

Safety and driver assistance features that come standard on the latest CX-5 include hill descent control, a 360-degree monitor (with see-through view), seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, DSC, traction control), hill launch assist, all-seat seatbelt warning, second-row ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The ADAS package includes adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, vehicle exit warning, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping, driver attention alert, driver monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with cruising and traffic support as well as front and rear Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking).

Like with most Mazda models sold in Malaysia (except the BT-50), the CX-5 comes with a five-year/100,000-km manufacturer warranty and free service (includes parts, lubricants and labour) package. Customers can choose from Rhodium White, Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Jet Black, Navy Blue and Aero Gray for exterior paint finishes.

GALLERY: 2026 Mazda CX-5 at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show

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GALLERY: 2026 Mazda CX-5 official photos

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