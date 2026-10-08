2027 BMW iX3 M60 xDrive debuts – M Performance EV with 612 PS, 875 Nm, 0-100 in 3.9s, 754 km WLTP range

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 8 October 2026 9:58 am

BMW has expanded the iX3 line-up with a new M Performance variant that will be available for order at the end of January next year. Called the iX3 M60 xDrive, the hot Neue Klasse model boasts the brand’s Gen6 M eDrive technology that results in a total system output of 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 875 Nm of torque.

The result is the i3 M60 xDrive gets from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 240 km/h. According to BMW, there is one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear, the latter said to features a newly developed stator to boost output and a significantly more powerful inverter with 420 amps instead of 300 amps.

These motors draw power from a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack with a usable energy content of 108.7 kWh, which enables a range of up to 754 km following the WLTP standard. Thanks to an 800-volt electrical architecture, DC fast charging at a peak of 400 kW is possible to recover 340 km in 10 minutes. The AC Charging Professional package comes standard here, increasing the AC charging rate from 11 to 22 kW.

Given this is an M Performance model, there is also adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, the first mention of the system for the iX3. Through the My Modes system, drivers can adjust the suspension characteristics and there are two exclusive modes: M Sport and M Sport Plus.

BMW also includes an electronically controlled M Sport differential at the rear as well as additional bracing for better rigidity. Meanwhile, anti-roll bar links at the front axle serve to improve steering precision.

To make sure onlookers know they are looking at the M Performance variant, the iX3 M60 xDrive follows in the footsteps of its sedan sibling by adopting M Yellow Lights and light elements on either side of the kidneys that are inspired by the M stripes – peep the M logo too.

The M Sport and Iconic Glow packages are included as standard as well, along with adaptive headlamps, gloss black roof rails, M mirror caps, M logos on the flanks and an M-specific roof edge spoiler. Buyers get 21-inch light-alloy wheels by default, although these can be upgraded to 22-inch units, including an aerodynamic design option.

Inside, you’ll find an M Sport steering wheel and M-specific displays integrated into Panoramic iDrive, which brings together Panoramic Vision (pillar-to-pillar screen), the 17.9-inch central touchscreen and optional 3D head-up display.

More M goodies come in the form of branded sports seats and seatbelts, while welcomed amenities are a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and Veganza with M PerformTex upholstery. As always, the BMW Individual customisation programme is available to help customers spend more to make their iX3 M60 xDrive their own.