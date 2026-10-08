2027 MotoGP sees major race weekend format change

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 11:58 am

MotoGP will undergo one of its biggest changes in years in the 2027 season, with the championship introducing new 850 cc bikes, a revised race-weekend format and an end to wildcard entries in the premier class. The current 1,000 cc engines will be replaced by 850 cc units, while the maximum bore will drop from 81 mm to 75 mm. Engine allocation will also be reduced to six per rider for seasons of up to 20 races.

From 2027, MotoGP will also no longer allow wildcard riders. Wildcards will continue to be permitted in Moto2 and Moto3, but the premier class will have a fixed entry field throughout the season. The new technical rules are accompanied by a major change to the weekend schedule, with separate qualifying sessions creating different grids for the Sprint and Sunday Grand Prix.

Friday will start with a 45-minute Free Practice 1, followed by a shortened 30-minute FP2. Neither session will determine progression into qualifying. The day will end with a new 15-minute Sprint qualifying session, which will set the grid for Saturday’s Sprint.

Saturday begins with a 20-minute FP3 before Grand Prix qualifying. All riders will take part in Q1, with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2 to determine the front of the Grand Prix grid.

The Sprint will then be run using Friday’s Sprint qualifying results, meaning its outcome will have no effect on Sunday’s starting grid. Sunday also gets a shake-up with Moto3 and Moto2 racing before MotoGP, while the current MotoGP Warm Up session is removed.

Instead, pitlane will open for 10 minutes before the Grand Prix, allowing riders to complete sighting laps and carry out final checks before the start. The result is a simpler split between the two MotoGP races – Friday qualifying sets the Sprint grid, while Saturday qualifying sets the Grand Prix grid.