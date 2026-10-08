ACE 2026: Check out the GWM Ora 5 HEV at the Setia City Convention Centre, from October 31 to November 1

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 8 October 2026 6:10 pm

It’s all about the latest automobiles on the Malaysian market at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – that is taking place from October 31 to November 1, 2026 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

The GWM Ora 5 HEV is as new as it gets at ACE 2026, which is set for its Malaysian market launch in November. What this means is that you’ll get to have an early look, up close and personal with the Ora 5 HEV before it is officially launched.

Efficiency is the greatest draw when it comes to the Ora 5 HEV, which offers up to 1,100 km of combined range from its hybrid powertrain and 55 litre fuel capacity. Even if you aren’t pushing the limits of its fuel reserves, its fuel consumption rate of 4.4 litres per 100 km, or 22.7 km per litre promises that your tank of fuel will be put to very efficient use.

Modern amenities abound in the Ora 5 HEV, with exterior kit including automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler with high-mount brake lamp, a manually operated tailgate, rain-sensing front wipers, power-adjustable exterior mirrors and roof rails.

Inside, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while hardware connectivity includes a 50-watt wireless mobile phone charger, one USB-A and one USB-C socket in the front row, and one USB-C socket in the second row, plus synthetic leather upholstery.

GWM is one of many brands participating in ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Perodua, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, and more. In addition to Petronas Primax, ACE 2026 is co-sponsored by Jacar and Carro.

In addition to the offers from each of the participating brands, customers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us.

Each confirmed booking also enters you, the buyer into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM45,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo and The Carage.

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – takes place from October 31 to November 1, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC); find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!