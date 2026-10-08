ACE 2026: Get a Dongfeng 007 EV and receive a RM8,888 instant discount – Premium at RM161k, Prime at RM187k

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 8 October 2026 6:56 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back for 2026! If seriously irresistible deals on wheels make you squeal, you simply need to be at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the Dongfeng 007 – the svelte EV sedan will be offered with an instant discount of RM8,888, bringing the price of the RM195,888 two-motor Prime AWD down to RM187,000 and that of the RM169,888 one-motor Premium RWD down to RM161,000.

The Premium’s 272 PS/310 Nm rear-mounted motor helps it hit 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, and a 73.48-kWh LFP battery yields a 650 km CLTC range. Meanwhile, the Prime adds a second motor up front – this doubles outputs to 544 PS and 620 Nm of torque, and slashes the century sprint time to 3.9 seconds. Equipped with the same battery, this AWD variant still manages a 565 km CLTC range.

Both variants come with a six-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery and drive motor warranty – all with unlimited mileage.

You’ll also see at ACE 2026 Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda & Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite. Be there or be square!