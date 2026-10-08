Chery to take Jetour upmarket as a premium off-roader brand in Globalization 3.0 shake-up?

In Cars, Chery, International News, Jetour / by Harvinder Sidhu / 8 October 2026 5:21 pm

Chery wants to take Jetour upmarket as a premium off-road brand. The plan was laid out in a notice issued by Chery Group on October 7, which reshuffles the duties of its top executives to push ahead with what the company calls its “Globalization 3.0” strategy. In it, Chery said it aims to “build Jetour into a more globally competitive off-road brand”, with a focus on moving the brand into the high-end segment, as CarNewsChina and Sina reported.

Leading that push is Chery Automobile executive vice president Li Xueyong, who will oversee the Jetour brand division. He will also be in charge of corporate public relations and serve as executive deputy chairman of the company’s marketing and sales management committee.

At the same time, the core Chery brand is being folded into the company’s global market system. Executive vice president Zhang Guibing, who previously headed Chery’s overseas business and was promoted to his current role on September 23, will directly oversee the Chery brand’s domestic business group. He also takes charge of Chery’s global styling and design, human resources and legal centres, its global spare parts business and its robotics company, and continues as general manager of the international business group.

Chery describes Globalization 3.0 as the third phase of its overseas expansion. The first was exporting cars and setting up sales channels, and the second was localised production at overseas plants. The third is about building a full global operation that covers R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and service. Overseas markets accounted for 69.1% of Chery’s revenue in the first half of 2026, so it’s easy to see why the company is reorganising around them.

A second premium brand for Chery

Jetour was set up as a mass-market brand built around travel, and it has been a big seller for Chery. According to CarNewsChina, cumulative Jetour deliveries in China reached 1,704,415 units as of August 2026, and the brand has also done well in export markets such as the Middle East.

Chery already has a premium brand in Exeed, which targets the more conventional luxury segment. The new plan essentially gives the group a second premium brand, with Jetour focused on off-roaders. Jetour has already started moving in that direction with the G700, a full-size, body-on-frame plug-in hybrid SUV with 904 PS (892 hp), and the F700 plug-in hybrid pick-up truck, which was launched in China in August with the same 892 hp output.

What we know is coming to Malaysia

Jetour has grown quickly here since its Malaysian debut in April 2025. It delivered 5,048 vehicles in the first half of 2026, compared to 2,743 units for the whole of 2025, and had 43 showrooms as of July, with a target of 50 by the end of the year. Every Jetour sold here is locally assembled at Berjaya Assembly’s plant in Tampoi, Johor. The current line-up is:

Jetour Dashing – launched in April 2025

– launched in April 2025 Jetour VT9 – launched in May 2025

– launched in May 2025 Jetour T2 – 2.0 litre turbo, all-wheel drive, RM156,800

– 2.0 litre turbo, all-wheel drive, RM156,800 Jetour T1 – RM129,800 for the 1.5T 2WD, RM146,800 for the 2.0T XWD

– RM129,800 for the 1.5T 2WD, RM146,800 for the 2.0T XWD Jetour T2 i-DM – plug-in hybrid, 360 PS and 610 Nm, RM162,800

As for what’s next, the model that best fits Chery’s new direction for Jetour is already on its way. The Jetour G700 made its Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026 in June, and Jetour Malaysia teased a “premium off-road SUV” at the T1 launch in July, which we expect to be the G700. It’s a 5,198 mm long, body-on-frame plug-in hybrid with a 2.0 litre turbo engine and a total system output of 904 PS and 1,135 Nm, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds. It can also wade through 900 mm of water. The G700 is expected to arrive here next year, with estimated pricing in the region of RM250,000.

Jetour Malaysia also plans to make the country its export and R&D hub for the region, as we reported in July. Exports will start with Brunei and South Africa, and a new CKD site is being set up at the Chery Smart Auto Park in Lembah Beringin.