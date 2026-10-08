Complaints for alleged water contamination in RON95 petrol involving 30 stations in Penang lodged with KPDN

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 8 October 2026 4:16 pm

A total of 33 complaints have been lodged with the Penang state domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) for the alleged water contamination of RON 95 petrol in the state, reported The Star.

So far, we have received 33 complaints, up from 21 two days ago. The increase shows that we are continuing to receive information from consumers, and these complaints are being acted upon,” said Penang state KPDN director S. Jegan.

Eight samples of fuel involving the first complainants had been taken from petrol stations, affected vehicles and workshops, and the samples have been sent to the chemistry department for analysis, according to the report.

“We obtained samples from the stations as well as from consumers, including from their vehicles or workshops. We are still waiting for the results, so it is too early to draw any conclusion until we obtain the findings. Some complainants claimed their vehicles had suffered damage after refuelling, including engine problems, which they believe were caused by the fuel,” Jegan said.

The fuel analysis by the chemistry department in Petaling Jaya, Selangor could take about a month, or two to three weeks at the earliest, and KPDN would base any further action on the laboratory findings and technical evidence, the Penang state KPDN director said.

Meanwhile the ministry has expanded its checks of the supply chain, including looking at how the fuel is handled before reaching stations and consumers.

“We have already gone to the consumers and petrol stations. This (inspecting storage and distribution depots) is the next level and we are looking at the supply chain from vessel to depot, from depot to tanker, then the petrol station and finally the consumer. The depot supplies fuel to the northern region and Kelantan, and we will also take samples from the depot for analysis,” Jegan continued.

This batch of complaints is the latest in the northern region of the country, following claims of RON 95 fuel getting mixed with water in Kedah. The alleged water contamination in fuel was said to have caused vehicles to break down after refuelling at affected stations.