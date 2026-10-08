DBKL makes 84 arrests across 49 locations in crackdown on illegal parking attendants

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 11:20 am

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has arrested 84 individuals in a continuing crackdown on illegal parking attendants, or “ulat parkir”, across 49 locations in the capital. Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud said enforcement operations are being carried out continuously at locations identified as hotspots for the activity, with officers instructed to arrest those caught operating illegally.

“There is no notice. We arrest them. When we conduct an operation and find them, we arrest them because they move around and operate at various locations,” he said. Fadlun said enforcement officers sometimes arrive only to find the illegal parking attendants have fled, while others operate in groups and can quickly disperse when an operation begins.

“Sometimes there are many of them. So when we catch one, there are others as well,” he said during a media conference at the Wangsa Sari People’s Housing Project (PPR) today, reported by Berita Harian. He added that operations and arrests at the 49 identified locations would continue from time to time, making clear that DBKL is not relying on warning notices before taking action.

The crackdown comes after several social media posts highlighted alleged illegal parking collection activities at a car park near the Maluri MRT station in Kuala Lumpur. In that case, an individual was alleged to have charged motorists RM5 for parking and even placed a banner near the car park entrance barrier.