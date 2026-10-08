Driver detained after allegedly tailing Deputy PM’s convoy on KESAS despite police warning

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 9:55 am

A 27-year-old driver was detained after allegedly ignoring a police warning not to tail a convoy escorting Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) on Wednesday. Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred at around 9:32 am as the convoy travelled from Kajang to Sunway Medical Centre in Subang Jaya.

Initial investigations found that the man was driving a Honda CR-V when a police motorcycle rider assigned to the convoy warned him to keep his distance, reports The Sun. He allegedly ignored the warning and continued behind the convoy in a manner that could have endangered its security and other road users.

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The incident came to light after a video circulated on social media showing a traffic police officer directing a vehicle not to follow the convoy. The vehicle was later seen continuing behind the escorted group.

Acting on the information, the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Enforcement Unit detained the driver and Honda CR-V for further action. Mohd Zamzuri said no collision or road accident was reported. The case is being investigated under Section 21(1) of the Police Act 1967.