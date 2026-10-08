JKR has 33 projects classified as ‘sick’ as a result of contractor management weaknesses – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 8 October 2026 1:10 pm

Of the 875 projects being carried out at the construction stage by the public works department (JKR), 33 have been classified as sick projects as of September 30, said deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that contractor management weaknesses were behind 77% of these sick projects, which are construction or infrastructure developments that have been significantly delayed, stalled or have run into severe operational and financial trouble, but not permanently abandoned.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said that the weaknesses included ineffective planning and coordination of site works, insufficient manpower as well as poor management of machinery and construction material supplies, the New Straits Times reports.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi), who asked whether the ministry intended to tighten the conditions for contractor selection and performance evaluation, given that most sick projects were attributed to weaknesses in contractor management and financial problems. It was also asked what new mechanisms would be implemented to prevent delays in government projects from recurring.

Ahmad said that close monitoring and continuous recovery measures carried out by JKR together with contractors had reduced the number of sick projects from 45 to the 33. It was not revealed how many of these were road and related infrastructure projects.

To strengthen government works procurement, Ahmad said the finance ministry has approved several JKR initiatives, including revising the price range or cut-off point for tender evaluations. He added that submission requirements for ongoing work and work performance forms for projects will also be improved.