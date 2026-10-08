Kawasaki teases new adventure model – Versys 900?

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 5:40 pm

Kawasaki has teased what could be a new Versys 900, with the motorcycle expected to sit between the existing Versys 650 and Versys 1100. A 16-second video released by Kawasaki Europe comes with the tagline “Destination: Adrenaline. Coming soon”. While the motorcycle remains mostly hidden, the riding footage and engine note offer several clues.

The video shows a motorcycle tackling winding cliffside roads, rough paved surfaces, open terrain and a mountain tunnel – strongly suggesting an adventure or crossover model. A brief cockpit view around the nine-second mark shows a tall windscreen and a structure supporting the instrument display.

The wind screen and touring-focused setup is reminiscent of the existing Versys 650 and Versys 1100. The strongest clue is the engine note, which appears to come from a high-revving inline-four. If this is the Versys 900, the 948 cc engine from the Z900 would be the obvious candidate.

A Z900-powered Versys would neatly fill the gap between the current 649 cc, 219 kg Versys 650 and 1,098 cc, 260 kg Versys 1100. The Z900 engine currently produces 124 PS, although a Versys application could be retuned for stronger low- and mid-range performance.

A kerb weight around 230–240 kg would also place it neatly between the two existing models. For now, Kawasaki has not confirmed that the teaser is for a Versys 900, so the model name and specifications remain speculation.

The timing is nevertheless interesting, with EICMA 2026 in Milan scheduled for November and Kawasaki already teasing new models ahead of the show. If it is the Versys 900, Kawasaki could soon have a four-cylinder adventure tourer filling a notable gap in its current line-up.