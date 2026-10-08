KLIA Aerotrain to pause from midnight to 5am, till Oct 17

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 8 October 2026 10:14 am

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain, which connects the airport’s main terminal building to the satellite building, will pause operations from midnight till 5am from today till October 17. This is to allow for scheduled software update works.

In a statement, Malaysia Airports (MAHB) says that the works are part of efforts to strengthen system operations and support the long term performance of the Aerotrain, after it successfully completed 20,000 hours of constant operations.

During the period, Aerotrain services will be stopped during engineering hours outside of peak times to minimise disruption for passengers. As an alternative, buses will be provided to ferry passengers to/from the MTB to the satellite building.

After a suspension of service in March 2023 as a precautionary measure following a major breakdown, the KLIA Aerotrain restarted in July 2025 following a RM456 million upgrade exercise as part of a RM742 million initiative by MAHB. It has been running for 24 hours since the end of May.