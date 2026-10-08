Less than 7% of SUV, pick-up truck owners used up 400L Budi Diesel quota in September – finance ministry

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 8 October 2026 11:36 am

Fewer than 8,000, or around 7% of SUV and pick-up truck owners used up their Budi Diesel quota in the month of September 2026 according to the ministry of finance, reported The Star.

“This shows that the current approach has taken into account the actual needs of users, including in Sarawak, which depends on four-wheel-drive vehicles for daily use, without the need for a blanket quota exemption,” the ministry of finance stated in a written parliamentary reply today.

In a separate reply, the ministry of finance stated that subsidies for petrol, diesel and LPG increased to almost RM5 billion a month in March and April after the Middle East conflict pushed the price of crude oil above US$120 per barrel.

While the subsidy cost eased to around RM3 billion a month from June to August, the government still expects to spend RM40 billion on petroleum product subsidies this year, the ministry said.

The Budi Madani subsidised fuel quotas were reinstated in September to 300 litres per month for both Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) at RM1.99 per litre and Budi Madani Diesel at RM2.10 per litre, and for the latter, private diesel pick-up truck and jeep owners can apply for an additional 100 litres of subsidised fuel per month, to get a total monthly quota of 400 litres.

In the same month, the government expanded the scope of eligibility transfer for Budi Diesel, where registered owners of private diesel vehicles who are eligible under Budi Diesel can transfer their eligibility to any individuals who use the vehicles, whereas previously the transfer of eligibility was permitted only to immediate family members.