Li Auto hiring Malaysia GM – Li Mega MPV launch 2027?

Li Auto is looking for a Malaysia general manager – the LinkedIn job ad was posted a month ago – which can only mean one thing, really.
The job scope encompasses channel planning, strategy, management and risk management, including policies and processes. The candidate should ideally have over five years’ marketing management experience, “including management of frontline dealers and channels within automotive OEMs”, and be familiar with automotive sales operations.
Knowing the musical-chair environment Malaysia’s relatively-small automotive people circle is currently in (thanks to the avalanche of Chinese carmakers coming in), we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re all falling over themselves to apply, with dollar signs in their eyes.
And why shouldn’t they? Li Auto just revealed in August that it will finally make right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, after doing business for 11 years. The Li Mega – that’s the spaceship-like EV MPV – is set to be in Hong Kong, Singapore and possibly Thailand by year-end.
Besides the Mega, Thailand could also get the i6, but Malaysia’s new fully-imported (CBU) EV rules (at least RM200k CIF and 245 PS) could make things difficult for the mid-size SUV. Unless Li Auto commits to local assembly (CKD), expect any Malaysian debut to start from the top with the Mega, i8 and i9 as CBU imports, now taxed at 5% import duty (for China-built vehicles under ACFTA) plus 10% excise and 10% SST.
But it’s the Mega that everyone’s looking at. This seven-seater (2-2-3 layout) is 5,350 mm long (beats Xpeng X9!), 1,965 mm wide, 1,850 mm tall and has a 3,300 mm wheelbase (beats Zeekr 009!). Two electric motors, 544 PS total, 102.7-kWh NMC battery, 582 km WLTP, 520 kW DC, 10-80% in 10 minutes – salivating yet?
Comments
CCP cars are selling more junks, just cheaper. If all these techs in continental cars, which were offered for many years are complete junk, i believe CCP bling bling tech are even worse junk which have no history to prove their worth. Remember, the CCP economy relies on consumption and not sustainability. Their tech is meant to be used and discarded after 5 yrs. I don’t see any chinese makes with product line spanning more than 10 yrs, unlike Proton Saga or Perodua Myvi.I rather Grab than drive CCP junk. Don’t bring everyone down to your level just because 200k is premium for you. I pay about that much in taxes every year, so yes i can afford these junks if i wanted. You’re just another hypocrite who thinks tech in ccp junk is reliable but the same tech in continental cars are unreliable. Many curse air suspensions in continental but fail to realise high end CCP junk also use air suspension. But of course, CCP junk is made of magic and will last forever.
Funny, been hearing that since years ago. You ignoramus in 2019 also said the X70 will fail bcos Malaysians dont want chinese cars. Idiots like this lipas will always be idiots because of their stubborn to change mentality.
bapak automotive johari must do something about this and protek perodua QVE