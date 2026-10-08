Li Auto hiring Malaysia GM – Li Mega MPV launch 2027?

In Cars, Li Auto, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 8 October 2026 11:17 am

Li Auto is looking for a Malaysia general manager – the LinkedIn job ad was posted a month ago – which can only mean one thing, really.

The job scope encompasses channel planning, strategy, management and risk management, including policies and processes. The candidate should ideally have over five years’ marketing management experience, “including management of frontline dealers and channels within automotive OEMs”, and be familiar with automotive sales operations.

Knowing the musical-chair environment Malaysia’s relatively-small automotive people circle is currently in (thanks to the avalanche of Chinese carmakers coming in), we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re all falling over themselves to apply, with dollar signs in their eyes.

And why shouldn’t they? Li Auto just revealed in August that it will finally make right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, after doing business for 11 years. The Li Mega – that’s the spaceship-like EV MPV – is set to be in Hong Kong, Singapore and possibly Thailand by year-end.

Besides the Mega, Thailand could also get the i6, but Malaysia’s new fully-imported (CBU) EV rules (at least RM200k CIF and 245 PS) could make things difficult for the mid-size SUV. Unless Li Auto commits to local assembly (CKD), expect any Malaysian debut to start from the top with the Mega, i8 and i9 as CBU imports, now taxed at 5% import duty (for China-built vehicles under ACFTA) plus 10% excise and 10% SST.

But it’s the Mega that everyone’s looking at. This seven-seater (2-2-3 layout) is 5,350 mm long (beats Xpeng X9!), 1,965 mm wide, 1,850 mm tall and has a 3,300 mm wheelbase (beats Zeekr 009!). Two electric motors, 544 PS total, 102.7-kWh NMC battery, 582 km WLTP, 520 kW DC, 10-80% in 10 minutes – salivating yet?