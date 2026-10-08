LRT Kelana Jaya Line’s Jelatek and Setiawangsa stations faced power supply disruption this morning – resolved

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 8 October 2026 1:33 pm

The power supply disruption that affected the LRT Kelana Jaya Line’s Jelatek and Setiawangsa stations this morning has been resolved.

Rapid KL said in an 8.59 am post that repair works have been completed, and the main entrance, Touch n Go reload machines and automatic fare gates are working normally.

At 7.02 am this morning, Rapid KL announced the power supply disruption at the two LRT KJ Line stations and said that passengers are required to use a designated small entrance to enter the stations. Those who wanted to purchase tokens had to seek assistance at the station counter. Auxiliary police personnel were deployed to assist.

Separately, the public transport operator also said that due to a road closure under the MRR2 flyover past Lotus’s Ampang, its buses will be diverted via the MRR2 and make a U-turn at the Ampang Point traffic lights before resuming the original route. Bigger round, but no bus stops will be skipped.