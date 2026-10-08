Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – Oct 10, 17, 24 and 31; 27 branches nationwide involved

It’s not that easy to send your vehicle for inspection on working days, so Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays, and there are four extra days this month.
The extended operations – which is scheduled for October 10 (this week), 17, 24 and 31 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.
This time, a total of 27 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via GiCheck before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.
Central
- Wangsa Maju
- Cheras
- Taman Bukit Maluri
- Shah Alam
- Padang Jawa
- Glenmarie
- Banting
- Bangi
- Batu Caves
- Sungai Besar
- Kajang
North
- Alor Setar
- Sungai Petani
- Mak Mandin
- Teluk Kumbar
- Gopeng
- Taiping
South
- Seremban
- Alor Gajah
- Johor Bahru
- Senai
- Pasir Gudang
- Kluang
East Coast
- Kuantan
- Kota Bharu
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kota Samarahan
Note that the Kota Samarahan branch will not be open on October 10, and all branches in Selangor will not operate on October 24.
The latter is in conjunction with the declaration of October 25 as a special public holiday to mark the silver jubilee of the reign of Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. It will also see branches in the state close on Monday, October 26. Those affected can reschedule on GiCheck; otherwise, you will receive an auto refund.