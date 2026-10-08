Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – Oct 10, 17, 24 and 31; 27 branches nationwide involved

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 8 October 2026 3:57 pm

It’s not that easy to send your vehicle for inspection on working days, so Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays, and there are four extra days this month.

The extended operations – which is scheduled for October 10 (this week), 17, 24 and 31 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

This time, a total of 27 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via GiCheck before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.

Central

Wangsa Maju

Cheras

Taman Bukit Maluri

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

Glenmarie

Banting

Bangi

Batu Caves

Sungai Besar

Kajang

North

Alor Setar

Sungai Petani

Mak Mandin

Teluk Kumbar

Gopeng

Taiping

South

Seremban

Alor Gajah

Johor Bahru

Senai

Pasir Gudang

Kluang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu

Kota Samarahan

Note that the Kota Samarahan branch will not be open on October 10, and all branches in Selangor will not operate on October 24.

The latter is in conjunction with the declaration of October 25 as a special public holiday to mark the silver jubilee of the reign of Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. It will also see branches in the state close on Monday, October 26. Those affected can reschedule on GiCheck; otherwise, you will receive an auto refund.