RM4,000 fine for tailing Deputy PM Zahid’s convoy

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 8:44 pm

A 27-year-old property agent has been fined RM4,000 for disobeying a police order to stop following the convoy escorting Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS). The accused, Bryan Marc Daniel, pleaded guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court today, reported Bernama.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri also ordered him to serve eight months in prison if he failed to pay the fine, which he subsequently paid. The offence occurred at 9.32 am yesterday as Daniel was driving an SUV on KESAS from Kajang towards Subang Jaya.

He was charged under Section 21(2) of the Police Act 1967, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham prosecuted the case, while Daniel was represented by lawyer R Karnan.

The case followed a social media video that went viral showing the SUV following the police-escorted convoy. The convoy was travelling from Kajang towards Sunway Medical Centre in Subang Jaya, with a police motorcycle escort seen warning the driver not to follow. Despite the warning, the SUV continued behind the convoy, leading to Daniel’s arrest.