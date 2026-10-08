Singaporean directors fined RM10m each for smuggling over 4.5m litres of Malaysian diesel

In International News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 1:20 pm

Two Singaporean company directors have each been fined S$3.345 million (RM10.5 million) for illegally importing more than 4.5 million litres of diesel from Malaysia into Singapore without declaring the shipments. Chua E Hong, 51, and Ng Leok Kwee, 48, each pleaded guilty to three charges of fraudulently evading duty under Singapore’s Customs Act.

The charges involved 4,527,099 litres of automotive diesel oil (ADO) imported between April and December 2024, with about S$905,419 (RM2.84 million) in duty evaded. The State Courts also considered 16 other charges involving duty and GST evasion. These involved another S$2.5 million (RM7.85 million) in unpaid taxes.

At the time, Chua was managing director and Ng executive director of CNC Petroleum and PS Energy, sister companies under PS Energy Group that distribute fuel to customers in Singapore. Singapore Customs said in a press release the pair devised the scheme in early 2024 to source cheaper diesel from Malaysia and bring it into Singapore without the required declarations or Cargo Clearance Permits.

CNC bought the diesel from suppliers’ terminals in Pengerang, Johor. A vessel then transported the fuel into Singapore waters, where it was transferred several times at Selat Pauh Petroleum Anchorage to two smaller vessels and subsequently taken to Penjuru Terminal and transferred to tanker trucks for delivery to customers in Singapore.

Ng coordinated the movement of the vessels and tanker trucks, as well as the collection and transfer of the diesel. Singapore Customs uncovered the operation after receiving information about the undeclared imports and launching an investigation.

The duty-unpaid diesel was then sold to Singapore customers, with the scheme allowing CNC to increase its profits by avoiding duties and GST. Under Singapore’s Customs Act, fraudulent evasion of duty or GST carries a fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded, as well as possible imprisonment of up to 12 months.