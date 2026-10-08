Skip the middlemen, use MyJPJ for JPJ services – Loke

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 8 October 2026 10:33 am

Motorists do not need to use collection agents as middlemen for services the road transport department (JPJ) can handle directly, says transport minister Anthony Loke. He said users can just utilise MyJPJ, the department’s digital mobile platform, MyJPJ, for such services, as The Edge reports.

This comes after JPJ suspended MyEG and Zetrix AI as its collective agents from October 5, after the two companies under the MYEG Group failed to remit RM314 million in government revenue that was collected between May 19 and September 30 this year. Zetrix AI has since submitted a proposal to the government to resolve the outstanding remittances.

Zetrix AI, previously known as MyEG Services, has been collecting money for the renewal of vehicle road tax, driving licences and traffic summonses since 2000. Its latest three-year contract extension began in May 2023 and was supposed to run until May this year.

Loke said that around a fifth of users still use collection agents such as MyEG for JPJ services. “Eventually we hope that most people can use MyJPJ directly with JPJ and do not have to go through any third party. This is our aim, but to do that, we need to prepare,” he said.

He said that he has taken steps to “open up and break down the monopoly” after he became transport minister in late 2022. “For example, for KPP01 driver theory tests, previously all computer test centres were operated solely by MYEG/ If I hadn’t taken steps two years ago to open this service to other driving institutes, today we wouldn’t be able to suspend them because they would be the only provider,” he stated.

He added that MyJPJ, which has seen a rapid climb in transactions, was being continuously updated, with a further revamp with new features to be announced next month.