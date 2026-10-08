Works ministry says it will address findings in A-G report on the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway, improve delivery

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 8 October 2026 5:30 pm

In its findings on Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project, the 2026 Auditor-General’s Report flagged major issues surrounding the project. These include project delays, cost increases, weaknesses in planning and non-compliance with regulations and guidelines.

The Series 2/2026 report indicated that progress on Phase 1 remained significantly behind, with only four of the 35 work packages, or 11.4%, completed at a cost of RM567 million, while the remaining 31 work packages -valued at RM16.319 billion – were still under implementation. Of these, nine have been classified as sick projects and 13 were behind schedule.

Following the release of the report, the works ministry (KKR) said it is taking seriously the findings in the report and will use them to strengthen project delivery as well as the implementation of other federal government development projects, as Bernama reports.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that project delays were caused, among others, by a number of factors. These included the change in the implementation method from the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) model to the conventional method, the Covid-19 pandemic, land acquisition issues, utility relocation and contractor performance.

“The termination of the PDP model in 2019 also necessitated a new procurement process before 15 Phase 1A contractors were awarded the packages in 2021,” he said in a Facebook post. There was also a cost increase for Phase 1A due to the extension of the project period, changes in scope, construction contract prices, as well as unresolved land and utility issues, Nanta explained.

As part of the measures to strengthen the project delivery, he said KKR has directed the relevant officers in the Sabah public works department (JKR) and the ministry to attend administration and contract management courses with the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) and JKR Malaysia’s centre for excellence in engineering and technology (CREaTE) to improve their skills in preparing bills of quantities, cost determination and contract documentation.

He added that the Sabah LPB steering committee, which was established in November 2024, will continue to strengthen monitoring through site visit programmes.