ZXMoto reveals 1,000 cc boxer – BMW GS rival coming?

In Bikes, International Bike News, ZXMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2026 8:44 am

Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMoto is continuing its rapid expansion with a new engine that could take the brand directly into the territory dominated by BMW’s large-capacity adventure motorcycles. Unveiled at CIMA 2026, the new powerplant is a liquid-cooled boxer twin displacing around 1,000 cc, with reports from China suggesting an output above 100 hp.

The engine marks a significant step forward for ZXMoto, which first previewed the powerplant as a computer rendering at EICMA 2025. Less than a year later, the company has displayed what appears to be a fully developed, working engine. The longitudinally mounted engine also features a rear output shaft, strongly suggesting ZXMoto is developing it for shaft drive – a configuration commonly associated with BMW’s larger touring motorcycles.

Official specifications have yet to be released, but the engine is understood to feature liquid cooling and chain-driven camshafts. The speed at which ZXMoto has taken the project from concept to running engine is notable.

Only officially established in 2024, ZXMoto has already developed a growing range of sports bikes, naked bikes, off-road models and rally machines. It has also entered international racing, including the WorldSSP championship. Now, just two years after its formation, ZXMoto has a large-capacity engine that appears to have been engineered around a shaft-drive layout.

For now, ZXMoto has not confirmed which motorcycle will receive the new engine, or when it will reach production. However, if the next step is a shaft-driven adventure bike, the company could soon find itself challenging one of the most established names in the segment – BMW and its GS range. In Malaysia, distributor MForce Bike Holding recently launched the ZXMoto 820RR and 500RR sports bikes, priced at RM39,888 and RM29,888, and the naked sports 500F, retailing at RM28,888.