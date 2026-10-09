ACE 2026: Enjoy a special RM9,000 rebate on the Jaecoo J5 – 7-year warranty; RM2.5k vouchers, RM57k in prizes

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, returns this year with amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles. If you’re looking to get yourself a new ride, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is where you’ll want to be from October 31 to November 1.

While you’re there, swing by the Omoda | Jaecoo booth to check out the urban explorer, the Jaecoo J5. Powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine capable of 6.4 l/100 km, the J5 is efficient for daily trips and is practical with seating for up to five while also having 480 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,284 litres.

The J5 is also loaded with useful technologies, including a 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate and 50-watt wireless charging pad.

A comprehensive ADAS suite provides an assurance of safety, completing a versatile SUV package that can be yours for just RM108,000. Adding in a rebate of RM9,000 and a seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty only sweetens the deal.

The Omoda | Jaecoo booth will also likely see the C7 being previewed, giving you an opportunity to check out the upcoming SUV and if you’re interested, place a booking as well.

Other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is also on board as a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions offered by each brand, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

If you’re looking to buy a new car with the best deals attached, ACE 2026 takes place at SCCC from October 31 to November 1. Find out more at the ACE 2026 microsite and we’ll see you there!