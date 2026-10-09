ACE 2026: RM18k off the Chery Tiggo 9 – 10yr/million km engine warranty; Tiggo 8 PHEV with 10yr extd battery wty

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 October 2026 6:37 pm

Rev up your engines and spin up your electric motors, because the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, will be unleashing lots of deals from lots of brands upon car shoppers at the Setia City Convention Centre from October 31 to November 1.

Chery is one of them – the carmaker is offering an RM18,000 rebate on the Tiggo 9, which brings the price down to an attractive RM179,800. This is the brand’s flagship, remember – 256 PS/390 Nm 2.0 litre turbo engine, seven-speed DCT, seven seats, 15.6-inch touch-screen, 14 Sony speakers, 10 airbags and full ADAS – the list goes on.

The handsome large SUV is also backed by a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty and five years’ free labour service.

Don’t need something so large but still want seven seats? Consider the RM159,800 Tiggo 8 PHEV. Its 275 PS/365 Nm Chery Super Hybrid system brings together a 1.5 litre turbo engine, an electric motor and a dedicated hybrid transmission for a combined 1,200 km range and a 90 km EV-only range. On top of its seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, the Tiggo 8 PHEV also offers an extended 10-year battery warranty for peace of mind.

You’ll also see at ACE 2026 Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda & Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

October 31-November 1 are the dates, Setia City Convention Centre is the place. Mark your calendars now for ACE 2026, the hottest car event in town. Entry is free. More details on the ACE 2026 microsite.