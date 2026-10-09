ACE 2026: Stand out from the pack with the iCaur V23, now CKD locally assembled and still tax free at RM133k

In Advertorial / by Jonathan Lee / 9 October 2026 7:04 pm

We’re ticking off the days until the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) powered by Petronas Primax, happening in three weeks on October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Among the car brands exhibiting their latest products is iCaur, which will be bringing its stylish all-electric V23 to the event.

Launched less than a year ago, this SUV is already a common sight on our roads, and you can spot one from a mile away thanks to its retro design, inspired by legendary 4x4s – replete with a sideways-opening tailgate and 21-inch alloy wheels. The rugged look is continued on the inside with chunky grab handles and glove-friendly switchgear, allied to a modern 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The V23 comes with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iWD) and offers more than enough performance for daily drives – 211 PS (155 kW) and 292 Nm of torque, plus a zero-to-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds. An 81.76 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery delivers an NEDC-rated range of 430 km.

Best of all, the V23 is now CKD locally assembled and retains its tax-free price of RM132,780, as well as all of the specs of the CBU fully-imported model. That includes the full list of safety kit such as six airbags, autonomous emergency braking and traffic jam assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality.

iCaur is but one of a whole host of brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. The show is also co-sponsored by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), as well as Jacar and Carro, which will showcase their own products and services.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM2,500 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!