Autonomous electric bus service begins in Putrajaya – RM1 per ride, starts and ends at MRT Putrajaya Sentral

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 9 October 2026 1:06 pm

Having previously undergone trials, the eMooVit autonomous electric bus has now moved into field operations, with the vehicle running a route service starting and ending at MRT Putrajaya Sentral.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that the service, which began on October 7, will run along route P113, with five stops in between the start and end points. The stops consist of the finance ministry, the palace of justice, the youth and sports ministry, Dataran Gemilang and the Putrajaya corporation complex.

The service runs on weekdays across four time slots in the morning and evening, with the ones in the morning being at 7.15 am, 8.15 am, 9.15 am, and 10.15 am. Meanwhile, the afternoon departure times are 2.45 pm, 3.45 pm, 4.45 pm, and 5.45 pm. The bus will not operate on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Operated by Handal Indah, the fare for a one-way ride on the autonomous bus is RM1, and payment is cashless, but only via Mastercard or Visa debit/credit cards – no e-wallets or QR payments are accepted.

In 2020, eMoovit Technology was the first company to receive approval to use the first autonomous vehicle test route in Cyberjaya. The company, operating under the umbrella of Singaporean company MooVita, specialises in providing driverless software solutions for urban environments.

eMooVit’s autonomous vehicle technology was previously used in a trial conducted by Rapid Bus in October 2022, held on the Sunway BRT line after service hours. It then began trials in Putrajaya in 2024.

The eMoovit bus is a result of a collaboration between it and 5G network provider Digital Nasional (DNB) and Ericsson. Technologies used in the bus, which has sensors, cameras and LiDAR to enable self-driving, include 5G public WiFi, real-time remote vehicle and telemetry data monitoring and in-vehicle CCTV.