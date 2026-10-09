BAS.MY Johor Bahru extended for 5 years starting 2027

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 9 October 2026 11:57 am

Good news for those living in and around JB. The government has agreed to extend BAS.MY Johor Bahru services via the Stage Bus Services Transformation programme for five years starting from 2027. BAS.MY JB is billed as one of the important components that support the JB-SG RTS Link, which will start operating in February 2027.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the extension involves improvements and the development of the service network, including extra routes and bus capacity. Implementation will be done in stages based on operational needs and passenger demand.

“The contract will be finalised shortly, including the addition of 230 new buses and a few other conditions,” he said at the BAS.MY Johor Bahru service expansion launch event at JB Sentral yesterday, adding that planned routes include newly developed areas and high-demand areas such as Terminal Tiram, Johor Jaya, Eco Tropics, Mall of Medini and UTM.

Loke also shared that the extra buses will improve frequency to 15 to 20 minutes for main routes and 20 to 30 minutes for feeder buses. There will also be 20 bays added to Jalan Jim Quee near JB Sentral for safer bus parking and faster movement for passengers.