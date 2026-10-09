Budget 2027: Minimum wage, perks for e-hailing and p-hailing workers – govt/Grab funding RM160m package

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 9 October 2026 4:45 pm

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is currently tabling Budget 2027 in parliament and has announced a list of perks for gig workers, or e-hailing and p-hailing drivers and riders.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that there are 600,000 Malaysians working in the gig economy and the Madani government will defend their interests (membela nasib) with more comprehensive protection.

PMX said that the Gig Economy Consultative Council (Majlis Perundingan Gig) is currently in the consultation process to set a minimum wage rate, income formula as well as minimum standards of social protection – these will be finalised in early 2027.

In the meantime, the government and Grab have agreed to jointly fund a package worth RM160 million to raise nett income and improve the welfare of e-hailing and p-hailing workers, starting 2027. This package includes the raising of minimum wage for gig workers, assistance for vehicle maintenance and insurance costs, and Perkeso contributions.

This translates to a median nett income increase of RM227 a month for e-hailing drivers and RM100 a month for p-hailing riders, Anwar said, adding that the government has also agreed to offer matching Perkeso contributions of 35%. This incentive will be raised to 50% if the platform also contributes to the cause.

There’s more. To encourage gig workers to save for retirement, the government will offer matching EPF contributions up to RM600 a year or RM6,000 per lifetime.