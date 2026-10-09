Budget 2027: MyKomuter50 monthly pass for KTM Komuter – average savings of RM160 a month for 40k

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 9 October 2026 7:09 pm

KTM Komuter users who have looked enviously at fellow commuters paying only RM50 a month for their LRT and MRT rides, your wishes have come true.

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has just announced in his Budget 2027 speech that there will be a My50 equivalent for the KTM Komuter. Called MyKomuter50, it is set to benefit 40,000 users of the KTM Komuter, who will be saving an average of RM160 a month. This is on top of 360,000 free passes to students, OKU and children below six.

Meanwhile, the regular My50 for Rapid KL trains and buses – which benefits 300,000 commuters in the Klang Valley – will continue. It has been around since 2019.

“Lately, the rakyat has been facing frequent incidents of faulty trains or service disruptions that are affecting their journeys to the workplace. As such, Prasarana and KTMB have been tasked to take immediate action to ensure the smoothness of train services. As a long term solution, Prasarana is investing over RM3.4 billion to fully restore their rail service. Meanwhile, the government is purchasing 42 train sets for the KTM ETS and Komuter,” Anwar said.