Budget 2027: RM1,000 one-off payment to taxi and school bus drivers using proceeds from ‘H’ plate sales

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2026 5:51 pm

Taxi and school bus drivers are set to receive a one-off payment under measures announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2027 speech, with the assistance linked to the proceeds from the special H-series number plate auction. The motion is expected to benefit 38,000 taxi drivers, including hire car drivers, and 15,000 school bus drivers, nationwide.

The announcement follows Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s earlier pledge to channel part of the RM91.2 million raised by the auction towards helping taxi and rental-car drivers nationwide. The decision to assist taxi drivers also carries historical significance, as the H prefix was traditionally associated with Malaysian taxis.

As reported by paultan.org on September 21, half of the proceeds will go into the Federal Consolidated Revenue Account, while the Transport Ministry’s share will fund initiatives to benefit the public. The H-series auction raised a record RM91.2 million, with the H 1 registration number alone attracting a bid of RM10.78 million.