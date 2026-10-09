EPMB, Hebei Shichang enter joint venture for production of Proton Saga, AMA02, AMA05 fuel tanks in Batang Kali

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 9 October 2026 7:09 pm

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has entered into a joint venture with Hebei Shichang Auto Parts to form EP Shichang Automotive Systems, which is 51% owned by EPMB and 49% owned by Hebei Shichang for the production of fuel tanks for Proton AMA models.

According to EPMB personnel, fuel tanks made by the new joint venture will be for the AMA01 (Proton Saga MC3), as well as for the AMA02 (Saga Cross) and the AMA05. Tooling for the new production run of tanks will come from Hebei in China.

The first phase of the joint venture will develop a plastic fuel tank production facility at its manufacturing facility in Batang Kali, Selangor, with an annual production capacity of 200,000 fuel tanks. After the facility is completed, it will supply fuel tanks to Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant from March 2027.

“As a partner of Proton for nearly 40 years, we are thrilled to witness the success of the Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA) platform rollout. Our strategic joint venture with Hebei Shichang will enable us to support Proton as it expands AMA and reaches even greater heights – both locally and internationally,” said EPMB general manager of business development Mohd Seth Sulaiman.

The latest EP Manufacturing (EPMB) joint venture for fuel tanks follows its Peps Sanly joint venture assembly facility for chassis components, located in the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV), Tanjong Malim.

Like its latest joint venture, the EPMB joint venture with Peps Sanly assembles components for Proton AMA models, namely front corner modules, subframe modules and rear axle modules assemblies for Saga MC3, AMA02 (Saga Cross) and AMA05 MPV.