Harley-Davidson teases Sprint 440 cruiser, made in India

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2026 11:11 am

Harley-Davidson is developing a new entry-level cruiser for 2027 called the Sprint 440, based on the same 440 cc platform as the Hero X440 roadster produced in partnership with India’s Hero MotoCorp. Taking its name from the original Harley-Davidson Sprint 250/350 single from the 1960s made by Aermacchi in Italy, the new model is expected to adopt a more traditional cruiser layout, with a low seat, forward-set footpegs and swept-back handlebars.

Where the X440 takes a roadster approach, the Sprint 440 is designed around a relaxed riding position and classic cruiser proportions. A teardrop-shaped fuel tank, revised rear subframe and deeply scooped rider seat are expected to give it a substantially lower stance than the X440, which has a seat height of 805 mm.

The riding position is also expected to differ, with wider handlebars and forward-mounted footpegs allowing riders to stretch their legs rather than sit in the more upright posture of the X440. The Sprint 440 is expected to use a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel, a combination that should reinforce its stretched, low-slung appearance.

Power is expected to come from the X440’s air/oil-cooled, 440 cc single-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. In the X440, the motor produces approximately 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Sprint 440 could receive revised engine tuning to deliver stronger low-speed response, better suited to relaxed cruising. It is also expected to feature a more compact, tapered exhaust muffler to distinguish it from its roadster sibling.

Hardware is expected to include upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, replacing the more roadster-oriented appearance of the X440 with a conventional cruiser setup. Disc brakes at both ends, supported by two-channel ABS, following the specifications of the X440.

Full LED lighting and a digital or TFT instrument cluster are also anticipated, potentially carrying over Bluetooth connectivity and navigation functions from the X440. However, final specifications and equipment have yet to be confirmed.