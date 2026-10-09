Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link to start operations in February; physical works to be completed by Dec 31

In International News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 9 October 2026 10:30 am

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is set to commence operations in February next year, as physical works remain on schedule for completion by December 31 this year, reported New Straits Times.

The additional time between the physical completion of works and the start of operations is to allow comprehensive safety and systems testing before the service opens, following a joint decision by Malaysia and Singapore, said Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke.

“The February opening should not be regarded as a delay, as both countries had agreed to use the additional buffer period to ensure the cross-border service was safe and fully operational before carrying tens of thousands of passengers daily,” Loke said.

“The decision was made jointly with our Singapore counterpart as authorities did not want to rush the opening of a major cross-border transport system. The project will be physically completed on Dec 31. The contractors will notify their respective guarantors, namely Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp),” he continued.

Loke added that he has spoken to the transport minister of Singapore, and both agreed that the best decision wouldbe to open the service in February in order for all safety measures to be properly implemented.

The physical structures for the RTS stations and Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) complexes in both countries had been completed, with the project now entering its most critical phase of testing and approvals, Loke said.

The months of October, November and December had been allocated for comprehensive testing of the integrated systems, including signalling, passenger management, train operations and cross-border coordination, he said.

“This phase is critical. Various tests need to be carried out to ensure all systems are properly integrated and operate without technical problems. For a project of this scale, we cannot predict 100 per cent of the technical problems that may arise. So, we are giving the contractors and operators sufficient time and room to address them,” he said.

The detailed opening date would only be announced after final approval was obtained from the relevant transport authorities of both countries, and while the added buffer meant that January remained a possible window for starting operations, February had been agreed on to ensure all processes were completed smoothly, Loke continued.

“This is not a unilateral decision. It was mutually agreed upon in the interest of safety and smooth operations,” the Malaysian transport minister said.