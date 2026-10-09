Join Porsche for a weekend that’s right on course at the Cayenne Clubhouse, at Porsche Centres, October 10-11

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 9 October 2026 10:29 am

Good company comes standard with the Porsche Cayenne and the most memorable journeys are rarely defined by the destination alone, but also by the people we share them with along the way.

Meant to go further, together, the Cayenne is more than just a luxury SUV. It is designed for moments together, from everyday drives and family adventures to weekend escapes and memorable road trips. Versatility is key and Cayenne has it in abundance, adapting effortlessly to different lifestyles while delivering the driving enjoyment expected of a Porsche.

Owning an SUV sports car was once a radical idea. Today, the Porsche Cayenne continues to prove why it remains one of the most compelling choices in its segment, combining the practicality and comfort of a luxury SUV with unmistakable Porsche sports car DNA.

Whether it’s the daily commute, a family adventure or a weekend escape with friends, the Cayenne is designed for life’s shared experiences, making every journey more rewarding for everyone on board.

Enjoy exclusive offers on selected Cayenne models, with greater value built into every journey. With limited units available for a limited time, speak to our sales consultants to find out more.

Different lifestyles call for a variety of approaches, and so the range of Cayenne models blending everyday practicality with their individual flavours will be showcased at the Cayenne Clubhouse this weekend.

Join the Cayenne Clubhouse at Porsche Centres nationwide this weekend, October 10 to 11 from 10am to 5pm, as it will be your opportunity to connect with your fellow Porsche enthusiasts, families and friends in a space that is built around your shared passions and the meaningful experiences that result.

A selection of Cayenne models will be present, including the 2026 enhanced Cayenne that features 21-inch RS Spyder Design alloy wheels as standard, 10 years’ access to Porsche Connect, and a new exterior colour, Arctic Grey that is now available to be configured for the internal combustion engined Cayenne.

Bringing sports car dynamics to a family-friendly form, the Porsche Cayenne proves that passenger accommodation can go hand-in-hand with a highly engaging driver experience. No matter if your journey takes you slightly off the beaten path or better still, along twisty roads that showcase the finely-honed setup of a Porsche, every road can be a stage for the Cayenne, which comes already packed with many options as standard.

These will be joined by the latest addition to the Cayenne family. The Cayenne Electric now has the distinction of being the most powerful production Porsche yet, with up to 1,156 PS and 1,500 Nm as the Cayenne Turbo, combining everyday usability with performance that is not just electrified, but thoroughly electrifying.

Beyond exploring the Cayenne family, visitors can also put their estimating skills to the test. Guess the number of golf balls in the boot space of the Cayenne for a chance to win exclusive Porsche Lifestyle merchandise*. While you’re there, get your friends and family to try out the mini golf setup and enjoy a weekend of shared experiences at the Cayenne Clubhouse.

Every clubhouse deserves a dress code. Beyond finding the Cayenne that fits your lifestyle.

Refresh your Clubhouse wardrobe and bring a touch of Porsche style to your everyday space with selected Porsche Lifestyle merchandise, now available with 30% off. After all, great style should follow you wherever the journey takes you, on and off the green.

Whether you are considering your first Porsche, planning to upgrade from your current one, or simply looking to be part of an engaging Porsche community, the Cayenne Clubhouse will have something for everyone.

Visit your nearest Porsche Centre for the Cayenne Clubhouse happening this weekend, October 10 to 11 from 10am to 5pm, and discover the exclusive offers available at the Cayenne Clubhouse. A Porsche for your lifestyle awaits – schedule your appointment today, here.

*Terms and conditions apply.