KL Car Free Morning cum Huawei Active Rings Run to go on as planned this Sunday despite haze, for now

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 9 October 2026 10:20 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that this Sunday’s open circuit around the city will proceed as scheduled. This is somewhat surprising given that this week has probably seen the worse haze since this unwelcome season started.

“However, we will continue to closely monitor the haze conditions and the Air Pollutant Index (API) from time to time. Should the API reach an unsafe level, we will announce the cancellation of the event immediately through this platform,” KLCFM said on its social media.

Also proceeding for now is the event that’s piggybacking on KLCFM’s closed roads. The Huawei Active Rings Run gave away free race kits on September 29 and slots were snapped up immediately. The free run will end with a performance by boyband Alpha and a lucky draw at Dataran DBKL.

What’s unsafe? The air quality index (AQI) by Swiss-based IQAir classifies readings above 200 as ‘very unhealthy’ and we’ve been in this purple zone a lot this week. Malaysia officially uses the Air Pollutant Index (API), which usually has lower figures. The API lists 101 to 200 as unhealthy, 201 to 300 as very unhealthy, and 301 and above as hazardous.