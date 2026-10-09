Kove 625X launched in the Philippines – 581 cc adventure bike priced from RM30,600

While Malaysia awaits its launch, listed as “coming soon”, Kove has expanded its middleweight adventure motorcycle range in the Philippines with the release of the Kove 625X. Distributed by Bristol Motorcycles, the Kove 625X is priced at PHP448,800 (RM32,800), although an introductory promotion brings this down to PHP418,800 (RM30,600).

Power comes from a 581 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine producing a claimed 63 hp at 8,500 rpm and 57 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch, and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

Coming with fully-adjustable KYB suspension, the 625X gets a 43 mm diameter upside-down fork with 180 mm of travel, while the rear suspension offers 230 mm of travel, while ground clearance is measured at 205 mm. Rolling on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke tubeless wheels, the 625X is fitted with dual-channel ABS that can be switched off for off-road duty, alongside multi-level traction control.

Braking is done with twin hydraulic brake discs stopped by four-piston callipers in front and a single disc at the back. The 625X carries 21.5-litres of fuel in the tank, while weight is listed at 221 kg (239 kg with luggage) and seat height is adjustable between 820 mm and 850 mm along with a windshield that is adjustable within a 50 mm height range.

Riding information is displayed on a tilt-adjustable 6.75-inch full-colour TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation mirroring. Riding conveniences include a USB charging port, emergency battery connector for jump starts and keyless start.

One of the 625X’s more unusual features is its millimetre-wave radar system, usually found on larger, premium adventure-touring motorcycles. This supports blind-spot detection, lane-change assistance and rear-collision warnings. In Malaysia, potential rivals include the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Moto Morini X-Cape 650, and CFMoto 650MT.

Loading 17 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.