KTM Shuttle Selatan: good news expected Budget 2027

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 October 2026 11:54 am

Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke has said that prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce good news regarding Keretapi Tanah Melayu‘s (KTM) Shuttle Selatan service during the Budget 2027 tabling later today, Bernama reports.

“… for those commuting from the Kempas, Paloh, and Kulai areas to Johor Bahru using the KTM Shuttle Selatan, there will be good news announced by the prime minister during the tabling of the Budget tomorrow,” Loke said yesterday.

He added that the initiative is expected to further help living costs and that KTM Shuttle Selatan has so far carried around 20,000 passengers since its June 16 launch, averaging between 200-300 passengers daily. In late-June, KTM announced half-off promo fares for the service, dropping one-way tickets that ranged from RM7-RM16.40, to RM3.50-RM8.20. Is it going to get even cheaper?

The service controversially uses diesel-hauled trains and sometimes even a ‘hybrid’ consist, which involves an old Komuter trainset sandwiched between a diesel loco (to pull the train) and a power generator car (to keep the lights, doors and air-con working). Loke said then that it was better to launch the service now with this rather than waiting up to three years for new electric multiple units (EMU).

But one surmises that because the Pasir Gudang branch line (which used to be a goods line) is still not electrified, electric trains can’t work there anyway, hence the need for diesel. What’s beyond me is why KTM’s East Coast Line couldn’t spare a diesel multiple unit (DMU) or two for this service – they’re much newer than the Komuters used in the hybrid trains, and there’d be no need for the locomotive to run around at the end of the line.

KTM has been known to use hybrid trains like these in the past to keep broken-down Komuters in service.