Mazda CX-5 in Malaysia – older, second-gen to continue being sold alongside newer, third-gen but only 2.0L

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 9 October 2026 2:55 pm

Prior to its launch, the third-generation (KM) Mazda CX-5 was previewed at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in June. At the time, Bermaz Motor revealed that the older, second-generation (KF) model would be sold alongside the newer KM, and this was reiterated again during a Q&A session yesterday.

When asked about the state of the CX-5 line-up following the introduction of the KM generation, Bermaz Auto executive chairman Tan Sri Ben Yeoh replied, “we have identified that the current, new-generation CX-5 is slightly bigger and the previous CX-5 is slightly smaller, and it has an engine capacity of 2.0 litre. Now there are a lot of people who still prefer the 2.0 litre.”

“In terms of the design, interior finish and ride and comfort, that car (the older CX-5) is still very much relevant and competitive against not only Japanese competitors but the also the newer range of products,” he continued.

“Because of this, we have decided that we will continue the current 2.0 litre version of the CX-5. Of course, we are trying to upgrade it, and the advantage is that there will be a more competitive price point,” he added. Over the past few months, the CX-5 has indeed been given a price cut and an updated kit list.

He followed up by saying that the 2.5 turbo version of the CX-5 will be dropped. We asked Yeoh on the side after the Q&A to clarify if it is just the 2.5 turbo or all 2.5 litre versions of the older CX-5, including the NA, and he said it is the latter. So, if you want a CX-5 with a 2.5 litre engine, it’s only the latest generation after the existing stock of the older one runs out.

On Mazda Malaysia’s official website, the readily accessible price lists for the CX-5 include 2025 (pretty much negligible now) as well as 2026 model year variants. For the MY2025 variants, they include the 2.5G 2WD High priced at RM154,960.40 on-the-road without insurance as well as the 2.5G AWD High T/C (turbocharged) at RM166,760.40.

Meanwhile, the MY2026 options are the 2.0G 2WD Mid (RM135.469.20), 2.0G 2WD High (RM147,469.20) and the 2.5G 2WD High (RM164,960.40). As the latest KM-generation CX-5 starts at RM168,510.40, which is RM3,550 more than the MY2026, KF-generation 2.5G 2WD High, it makes sense that the latter is going away.