Mforce Kuala Lumpur service centre relocates to new 7,100 sq meter facility in Segambut, October 23

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2026 12:10 pm

Mforce Bike Holdings will reopen its Kuala Lumpur branch office and service centre at a new 7,153 square meter (77,000 sq ft) facility in Jalan Segambut Tengah on October 23, 2026, following a relocation to expand its after-sales service capacity. The existing service centre will close from October 12 to 22 to facilitate the move.

Spare parts supply will remain unaffected during this period, with customers able to purchase parts directly from Mforce Parts by calling 012-485 0133. As part of efforts to strengthen its after-sales support as its customer base grows, free delivery is available to customers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

The new facility is claimed to be Malaysia’s largest motorcycle service centre, with more than 20 certified technicians and upgraded maintenance facilities aimed at reducing waiting times and improving repair efficiency. Operating as a one-stop centre, the premises combine servicing and repairs with a showroom, spare parts centre and central warehouse.

The Mforce Gallery showroom features 16 layouts showcasing the various motorcycle brands distributed by the company. Other facilities include a customer lounge, CR Café, a restaurant, a surau and dedicated customer waiting areas. There are also product displays for LS2 helmets and Mforce Oil.

A key addition is a motorcycle inspection test bench costing RM1.5 million. The equipment allows technicians to conduct safety and diagnostic checks on motorcycle brake systems, lighting and frame alignment, with the aim of ensuring compliance with industry standards.