Penang JPJ seizes 74 motorcycles ridden by unlicensed foreigners, RM200 monthly rentals uncovered

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2026 4:49 pm

Penang JPJ seized 74 motorcycles ridden by foreign nationals without valid driving licences during an early-morning enforcement operation, with some riders found to be renting motorcycles from local owners for as little as RM200 a month. The operation, conducted under Ops PeWA (Foreign Drivers Operation) around George Town on October 9, inspected 694 vehicles and resulted in 258 summonses for various offences, reports Bernama.

Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said riding without a valid licence was the most common offence, accounting for 158 cases. Another 50 cases involved expired motor vehicle licences, or road tax.

The operation ran from 5 am to 10 am, with all 74 motorcycles seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 to prevent further offences. According to Zulkifly, checks found that some motorcycles owned by Malaysians were being rented to foreign nationals for daily use, including commuting to work. Other motorcycles had been registered under local names for use by foreigners.

One case involved a Bangladeshi construction worker in his early 30s who had bought a Yamaha Y16 motorcycle from a shop just three days before the operation. Despite the motorcycle being registered in his name, JPJ seized it after finding that he did not have a valid driving licence.

Most of the foreign nationals inspected during the operation were contract and factory workers from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, Zulkifly said. He urged employers, vehicle owners and agents managing foreign drivers to ensure that anyone permitted to ride or drive has the necessary licences and documentation.

Local owners were also advised to exercise caution when renting or lending vehicles to foreign nationals, particularly where the borrower or renter does not possess valid driving documents.