Proposed 30 km/h school zone limit still not gazetted after approval, pending review of legal amendments

In Local News, Safety / by Mick Chan / 9 October 2026 12:29 pm

The proposed nationwide school zone speed limit of 30 km/h remains ungazetted over two years since its approval, pending a review of legal amendments, education minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek told the Dewan Rakyat, reported New Straits Times.

The ministry of transport has been reviewing proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 in consultation with relevant ministries and agencies, Fadhlina said.

“The government has agreed to set a maximum speed limit of 30km/h in school zones to improve the safety of pupils and other road users. The Transport Ministry is reviewing possible amendments in collaboration with the Education Ministry, Works Ministry, Public Works Department, police, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Road Transport Department and other relevant agencies,” she said in a written parliamentary reply.

The lower speed limit around schools would be supported by appropriate road signs and markings, with monitoring and enforcement by the authorities, said the education minister.

The policy for a lower speed limit around schools was approved in July 2024 by the cabinet committee on road safety and traffic congestion, chaired by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Earlier this year, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the ministry of transport is reviewing amendments to the rules under the Road Transport Act in order to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit in school zones.

Under the Safe School Management Guidelines, vehicles travelling within school compounds must observe a speed limit of 15km/h, reported New Straits Times.

Schools are also required to prepare traffic management plans, designate parking, pick-up and drop-off areas, provide pedestrian walkways, and install road signs, markings and safety barriers where necessary.

Meanwhile, the education ministry is working with the works ministry and the public works department to improve road infrastructure near high-risk school locations, Fadhlina said.