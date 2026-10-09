Third-gen Mazda CX-5 CKD due in Malaysia by mid-2027 – supply chain being prepared for 60% local content

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 9 October 2026 9:58 am

The third-generation (KM) Mazda CX-5 was launched in Malaysia yesterday, arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model from Japan. Without a panoramic sunroof, the SUV retails for RM168,510.40 on-the-road without insurance but buyers can option a powered sliding and tilting glass for an extra RM3,000, which brings the asking price up to RM171,510.40 – read our launch report here.

While it may be a CBU offering for now, Bermaz Auto have said previously that the latest CX-5 will eventually be locally assembled (CKD) at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, which is also where the second-generation (KF) CX-5 is currently assembled.

Following yesterday’s launch, a Q&A session was held with members of the media where the company’s senior executives were asked when local assembly of the new CX-5 is expected to begin. According to Bermaz Auto executive chairman Tan Sri Ben Yeoh, the CKD version of the KM-generation CX-5 is due to roll off the line in the middle of 2027, with the company currently ensuring its supply chain is ready to support production.

Yeoh also answered a follow-up question on the new CX-5 having a local content of 60% when CKD operations start, which was a figure disclosed by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) last month. At the time, MIDA said localisation allowed for Malaysian companies to be more involved in Mazda’s supply chain, with 16 vendors being involved in the MIDA–Mazda Strategic Vendor Development and Supply Chain Programme.

“When we calculate local content, it’s actually cost content. In order to meet the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement for us to export within ASEAN, we have to have at least a minimum of 40% cost content,” said Yeoh.

Later in the Q&A, the topic of local content was brought up again, this time seeking Yeoh’s opinion on whether local vendors are able to support a further increase in local content ratio or have they reached a limit.

“I don’t think that it is difficult for our supply chain to keep up with next generation technologies. It is a question whether it is viable and whether the principal manufacturers are prepared to commit in terms of their investments in our local vendors. The whole objective of the auto industry is to create socio-economic activity and this creates a lot of employment and also an opportunity for us to acquire skills and be exposed to next-generation technologies,” Yeoh replied.

“If we don’t do a lot of localisation, we might as well stop the auto industry, import vehicles in CBU form, the government will be very happy, revenue source for the government will increase in terms of import tax and excise duty, but is that what we want? There will loss of jobs unless there are opportunities for other avenues to create jobs,” he continued.