Unrecognised international driving permits being offered to foreigners for up to RM500; not all IDPs valid – JPJ

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 October 2026 9:46 am

Certain parties are offering unrecognised five-year international driving permits (IDP) to foreigners for up to RM500, Kuala Lumpur road transport department (JPJ) director Hamidi Adam has said, according to a Bernama report.

“For comparison, the IDP issued by JPJ Malaysia has a validity period of one year based on the Convention on Road Traffic, Geneva, 19 September 1949, and its use is subject to the laws of the respective countries or territories.

“A document bearing the words ‘international driving permit’ does not automatically grant a person the right to drive in Malaysia. The document must be issued by an authority and meet the recognition requirements applicable in this country,” he said yesterday in a statement.

Hamidi reminded non-Malaysians not to be easily deceived by offers to obtain international driving documents from parties without proper authority or recognition.