Chery Omoda 5 vehicle type approval (VTA) temporarily suspended over rear axle issue – no new registrations

By now you would have seen photos on social media of a Chery Omoda 5 with its rear axle completely detached, which purportedly happened in Johor Bahru last week.
Well, the road transport department (JPJ) has broken the silence by announcing a temporary suspension on the Chery Omoda 5’s vehicle type approval (VTA), thereby halting new registrations of the model until the technical investigation is concluded and safety risks are identified.
“This action will be implemented in a targeted manner, focusing on the potentially affected models and variants,” JPJ said in a statement, adding that Chery Malaysia is required to identify all potentially affected vehicle units based on part numbers, production batches, chassis numbers (vehicle identification number – VIN) and relevant technical parameters.
“A recall must be carried out for all vehicles identified as being at risk, for the purpose of inspection and appropriate corrective action,” said the statement.
JPJ will also conduct a technical audit of the Chery Omoda 5’s production and assembly line, and the relevant axle component supplier. This audit will cover compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), quality control systems, weld joint inspection procedures and the safety standards of the components used.
It added that the suspension will only be lifted once all corrective and preventive actions have been fully implemented, and technical verification has been obtained from JPJ confirming that all safety risks have been adequately addressed.
Two years ago, an Omoda 5’s rear axle detached on the move. Chery Malaysia promptly recalled 600 units even before JPJ issued its statement. The carmaker said a miscalibrated welding tip was the root cause and that it found 60 units produced on August 15, 2023 to have the affected parts. Just a week later, axle replacement appointments had been made with all 60 of those owners, and the case was declared closed in June 2024 – about three months from start to finish.
Note that the Omoda 5 is a discontinued model. It was replaced in September 2025 by the Chery O5, which has a multi-link rear suspension instead of the Omoda 5’s torsion beam. The O5 remains on sale.
Comments
Sometimes fruit company should just stay at planting fruit, dont make cars
“Kemaluan saya amat besar.” – Chery
For the first time in history carmakers recalled affected cars sold in Malaysia. Previously, everywhere in the world.got.recall but Malaysian same car not even affected. The reputation been hit again and again.
RTD please also look other marque under Chery umbrella:-
• Chery: The core mass-market brand focusing on mainstream family SUVs (Tiggo series) and sedans (Arrizo series), positioned similarly to brands like Toyota.
• Omoda: A youth-oriented and design-forward crossover brand featuring models like the Omoda 5 and Omoda E5.
• Jaecoo: An upscale, off-road-inspired SUV brand (featuring models like the J7 and J8) that benchmarks against rugged utility vehicles.
• Jetour: A brand specialized in family-friendly and adventure-focused SUVs (such as the Dashing).
• Exeed: The high-end, premium luxury brand of the group, comparable to brands like Lexus.
• iCAR: A dedicated pure-electric and lifestyle-oriented brand with a focus on retro-styled, off-road electric vehicles.
• Luxeed: A luxury smart-electric vehicle brand developed in partnership with Huawei under the HIMA framework.
• Fulwin: A dedicated line/brand for Chery’s Super Hybrid new energy vehicles.
• Kaiyi: A budget-friendly sedan and crossover brand.
• Soueast: A regional sedan and crossover brand acquired by Chery.
• Lepas: A newer brand aligned within Chery’s global market portfolio.
Building cars, Rear axle goes first
Well Done JPJ!….this is a safety issue for all road users….
Please cherry malaysia do the needful to the current owner and all those o5 owner especially the early batch..For me the trust is alredy lost,and without responding to it in any form and tone deaf attitude-launching the sport variant of tiggo cross while talking nothing about the incicdent tells me that u really dont care about it enough and why would malaysian care for ur company here..Goodbye Cherry..
chery is dead! this month honda no need do price promo poster already, no need already.