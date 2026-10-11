In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 October 2026 8:05 am

New car registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) for September 2026 is out, and the Proton Saga is the country’s best-selling car again. The sedan registered 8,671 units in the month, up 18.5% from August’s 7,319, to finish first for the third time this year after January and May.

The Perodua Bezza, which had led for the previous three months, drops to second with 7,779 units (down 7.5%), only 101 units ahead of the Perodua Axia in third on 7,678. The Perodua Myvi holds fourth with 4,143 units and the Perodua Alza moves up to fifth with 3,358.

The Bezza still leads the year-to-date (YTD) table on 73,476 units, but the Saga has cut the gap to 5,438 from 6,330 a month ago, with 68,038 registrations so far. The Axia is third on 59,823 and the Myvi fourth on 43,605.

The Proton S70 is sixth with 2,756 units (20,709 YTD). That is down from August’s record 3,235, but still the second-best month since the sedan went on sale. The Perodua Ativa climbs to seventh with 2,687 units, up 17.4%, which makes it September’s best-selling SUV, ahead of the Proton X50 (1,981), Honda HR-V (1,315) and Perodua Traz (1,281).

The Proton e.MAS 5 slips to eighth with 2,490 units after August’s record 4,770, though it remains the country’s best-selling EV by a wide margin. The Toyota Hilux is ninth with 2,125 units (16,452 YTD) and the Proton X50 rounds out the top 10 with 1,981 (19,809 YTD).

The Toyota Vios is 11th with 1,876 units, followed by the Toyota Alphard in 12th (1,608) and the Honda HR-V in 13th, up 37.6% to 1,315. The Perodua Traz is 14th with 1,281. The big mover is the Jetour T2, which jumps from 32nd to 15th with 1,248 units, nearly three times August’s 425, helped by 342 registrations of the new T2 i-DM hybrid.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is 16th (1,124 units), with the Honda Civic 17th (1,118) and the Toyota Corolla Cross 18th (1,108). The Honda City has a rough month, falling from 12th to 19th on 874 units, down 42.7%, most likely as buyers held off for the facelifted model, which was launched on 24 September. The Perodua Aruz completes the top 20 with 826.

Rounding out the top 30 are the Jaecoo J5 in 21st (783 units), the Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV in 22nd (685), the all-electric Proton e.MAS 7 in 23rd (526), the Toyota Harrier in 24th (510), the Mitsubishi Xforce in 25th (476), the Honda CR-V in 26th (468), the Mazda 3 in 27th (461), the Jaecoo J7 in 28th (449), the Isuzu D-Max in 29th (439) and the Proton X90 in 30th (430).

Overall, total new-vehicle registrations in September came to 74,259 units, down 3.9% from August’s 77,276 but 18.6% higher than September 2025 (62,587). That takes the year-to-date total to 640,875 units, the biggest first nine months on record and nearly 16,000 units ahead of the previous best, set in 2024 (624,963).

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.