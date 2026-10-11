In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 October 2026 8:39 am

Malaysia’s EV market cooled in September 2026 after August’s record month, but Proton still accounted for half of it. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data, 6,029 battery-electric vehicles were registered, down 31.7% from August’s 8,833, and the national carmaker took 3,016 of them, or 50%.

That is down 44% from Proton’s record 5,383 in August, with the e.MAS 5 on 2,490 units and the e.MAS 7 on 526. Proton’s year-to-date (YTD) EV total now stands at 24,857 units, more than one and a half times the 14,407 that BYD registered in the whole of 2025.

Tesla holds second with 703 units (4,436 YTD), down 39.7% as Model 3 registrations halved to 325, while the Model Y added 378. BYD is third with 615 units, up 7.7% (8,087 YTD), followed by Zeekr in fourth with 445 (up 12.7%) and iCaur in fifth with 312.

Leapmotor is sixth with 167 units, ahead of Xpeng in seventh with 133 (up 41.5%) and Denza in eighth with 87 (up 35.9%). Perodua climbs from 12th to ninth with 86 units of the QV-E, up 53.6%, and TQ Wuling is 10th with 74.

MG is 11th with 73 units and Volvo 12th with 69, more than double August’s 28, thanks to the EX30 (36), ES90 (14), EC40 (10) and EX90 (9). BMW drops from seventh to 13th with 53 units, down 51.4%. Great Wall Motor is 14th (37), Omoda | Jaecoo 15th (35), Porsche 16th (33), Dongfeng 17th (23), MINI 18th (22) and Chery 19th (11), while Luxeed makes its debut in 20th with nine units of the R7.

Only 29 brands registered at least one EV in September, so this month’s top 30 is the complete list. Below Luxeed are smart and JAC with five units each, the latter with the T9 pick-up, followed by Neta, Lotus and Audi on three apiece, Honda, Toyota and Weststar Maxus on two, and Lepas, whose first EV registration was a single L4.

Hybrids added another 5,448 registrations in September, taking electrified vehicles (EVs and hybrids) to 15.5% of the market. Year to date, 53,537 EVs have been registered, already more than the 44,813 recorded in the whole of 2025.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.