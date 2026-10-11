In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 October 2026 8:34 am

Malaysia’s EV market eased back in September 2026 after August’s record month. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data, 6,029 battery-electric vehicles were registered, down 31.7% from August’s 8,833 but up 70.7% on September 2025 (3,532). EVs made up 8.1% of all new registrations in the month.

The Proton e.MAS 5 is still the runaway leader with 2,490 units. That is down 47.8% from its August record of 4,770, but it still accounts for 41% of every EV registered in September, and the e.MAS 5 outsold the next ten EVs on the list combined (2,475).

The Proton e.MAS 7 moves up to second with 526 units (4,530 YTD), ahead of the Tesla Model Y in third (378, down 25.4%) and the Zeekr 7X in fourth (347, up 12.7%). The Tesla Model 3 falls from second to fifth as registrations halve to 325 after its August surge.

The iCaur 03 climbs to sixth with 237 units, up 66.9%, followed by the BYD Atto 3 in seventh (208) and the BYD Sealion in eighth (154, up 30.5%). The Leapmotor C10 is ninth with 124, and the BYD M6 jumps from 26th to 10th with 90 units, up from 27 in August.

The Perodua QV-E is 11th with 86 units (up 53.6%), just ahead of the Xpeng G6 in 12th on 85, up from 22. The BYD Seal 6 is 13th (76), the TQ Wuling Bingo 14th (74) and the iCaur V23 15th, its registrations down 67.4% to 73. Completing the top 20 are the Denza D9 in 16th (68), the MG S5 in 17th (67), the Zeekr 009 in 18th (63), the BYD Atto 2 in 19th (48) and the Xpeng X9 in 20th (48).

Rounding out the top 30 are the Leapmotor B10 (43 units), BYD Seal (39), Great Wall Ora (37), Volvo EX30 (36), Zeekr X (35), Jaecoo J5 (35), Denza Z9GT (19), Porsche Taycan (18), Volvo ES90 (14) and Porsche Macan (13). September also brought the first registrations for two new Chery-group models, the Luxeed R7 (nine units) and the iCaur V25.

The BMW iX3 drops out of the top 30, from 19th in August (55 units) to 36th with nine. BMW Malaysia offered only 50 units of the new Neue Klasse SUV at launch and they sold out, so nearly all of that first batch was registered in August. More supply is expected with the long-wheelbase iX3 L from China.

Year to date, 53,537 EVs have been registered in Malaysia, already well past the 44,813 recorded in the whole of 2025, with three months of the year still to go. Hybrids added another 5,448 registrations in September, taking electrified vehicles to 15.5% of the market.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.