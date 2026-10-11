In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 October 2026 10:55 am

Malaysia’s new vehicle market is on track for another record year. According to the road transport department (JPJ), 640,875 new vehicles were registered from January to September 2026, the highest total for the first nine months of any year on record. That is 4.4% more than the same period last year (613,952) and 15,912 units ahead of the previous best, set in 2024 (624,963).

The full-year record belongs to 2025, when 870,188 vehicles were registered, and that was the fourth record year in a row after 2022, 2023 and 2024. To make it five, 2026 needs another 229,314 registrations from October to December to beat it, or about 76,400 a month.

That is more than this year’s monthly average so far of 71,208, but the last three months are usually the busiest of the year. October to December brought 256,236 registrations last year, including 96,967 in December alone, the biggest single month on record. A repeat of the final quarter of 2023 (236,860) would also be enough, and so would 2024’s (231,274), though only by about 2,000 units. A slowdown to 2022’s level (208,730), on the other hand, would leave 2026 around 20,600 units short.

Recent months have been strong. July (80,030) and September (74,259) were the best July and the best September on record, and 2026 has outsold 2025 in five of the nine months so far, with September up 18.6% year-on-year.

Much of this year’s growth has come from Proton, whose registrations are up 39.2% to 153,318, giving it its highest market share since 2011. Electrified models are also playing a bigger part, with the 53,537 EVs and 40,181 hybrids registered so far this year both already more than in the whole of 2025. Perodua, still the biggest brand by far, is down 3.0% on last year.

For those planning to buy a new car before the year is out, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, takes place on October 31 and November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in Setia Alam. There will be 21 brands at the show, including Perodua, Proton, Chery, Jetour, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Zeekr and Lotus, with show-exclusive deals. The first 200 confirmed bookings get RM3,000 worth of vouchers, and every confirmed booking enters a lucky draw for prizes worth a total of RM57,000, including a RM10,000 holiday package. Find out more about ACE 2026 here.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.