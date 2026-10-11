In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 October 2026 8:42 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has released its vehicle registration data for September 2026, and Perodua remains Malaysia’s best-selling make with 27,838 units. That is down 5.4% from August’s 29,422 and brings its year-to-date (YTD) total to 247,397 units.

Proton is second with 18,149 units, down 9.9% on the month (153,318 YTD), which stretches the ratio to Perodua slightly to 1.53 to one from 1.46 to one in August. Toyota holds third with 10,606 units (83,548 YTD), up 0.7%, and Honda is fourth with 4,155 (41,349 YTD).

The standout is Jetour, which jumps to fifth with 1,830 units, up 47.7% from August and both its best month and its highest ranking in Malaysia so far. The T2 did most of that with 1,248 registrations, including 342 of the new T2 i-DM hybrid. That pushes Omoda | Jaecoo down to sixth with 1,407 units (12,032 YTD).

Mitsubishi is seventh with 1,149 units (up 10%), followed by Mazda in eighth with 987 (up 20.1%) and Chery in ninth with 761. Tesla slides from seventh to 10th as registrations fall 39.7% to 703 after its August spike. Lexus is 11th with 634 units and BYD 12th with 615, up 7.7%.

Mercedes-Benz climbs to 13th with 603 units (up 25.6%), ahead of Great Wall Motor in 14th (557, down 19.9%) and Isuzu in 15th (521, up 19.2%). BMW is 16th with 455 units, Zeekr 17th with 445, iCaur 18th with 314 and Nissan 19th with 300, while Ford returns to the top 20 with 254 units, up 40.3%.

Rounding out the top 30 are Porsche in 21st (221 units), Leapmotor in 22nd (167), MINI in 23rd (146), Xpeng in 24th (133), MG in 25th (132), Volvo in 26th (122), Volkswagen in 27th (121), Suzuki in 28th (118), Hyundai in 29th (100) and Subaru in 30th (91).

Overall, 74,259 new vehicles were registered in September, down 3.9% from August but 18.6% up on September 2025. The year-to-date total of 640,875 units is the highest for the first nine months of any year on record, nearly 16,000 units ahead of 2024.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.