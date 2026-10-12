2026 Aveta Nova 250 G Elite Edition launched in Malaysia – limited to 128 units, priced at RM14,888

In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2026 11:36 am

Launched in Malaysia is the Aveta Nova 250 G Elite Edition, a limited-run version of Nova 250 cc scooter priced at RM14,888. Unveiled during the opening of G Elite Motor – Aveta Elite Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, the Elite Edition Nova 250 is RM500 more expensive than the standard Nova 250 scooter which retails at RM14,388.

Production is limited to just 128 units, with the special edition available exclusively through G Elite Motor. Each unit gets a unique serial number, alongside an exclusive colour scheme and distinctive graphics, while pricing excluding excludes road tax and insurance.

The launch coincides with the opening of G Elite Motor’s new Aveta Elite Centre, which brings together a showroom, service centre and spare parts facilities under one roof. The new facility is part of Aveta Malaysia’s efforts to expand its dealer network and improve after-sales support.

Mechanically, the Nova 250 G Elite Edition retains the standard model’s liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke SOHC engine, displacing 244.3 cc and producing 25.5 hp at 8,250 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through an automatic CVT transmission and belt drive, with Bosch electronic fuel injection handling the fuelling.

Suspension consists of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is provided by hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, with a four-piston front calliper and two-piston rear calliper, with two-channel ABS and traction control fitted as standard equipment.

The Nova 250 also comes with a seven-inch TFT-LCD instrument display, LED lighting, a keyless ignition system, tyre pressure monitoring, a USB-C charging port and a built-in front video recorder. The scooter rolls on a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel, with a 12-litre fuel tank. Kerb weight is listed at 165 kg, while seat height stands at 774 mm.