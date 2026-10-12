ACE 2026: Buy a Hyundai with instant savings of up to RM57k! Staria is a great MPV option for large families

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 12 October 2026 4:45 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this month, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

If you have a large extended family, getting around in one vehicle would certainly be more convenient than heading out in two. With a choice of seven or 10 seats, and three trim levels (Style, Prime, Prestige), the Hyundai Staria is great family transport that still looks like something from the future.

The big MPV is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that produces 177 PS at 3,800 rpm and 431 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic. That’s a lot of diesel torque to ensure that road trips to the highlands progress smoothly. The Staria also features plenty of practical amenities for all rows, and large glass panels that are perfect for sightseeing.

At ACE 2026, check out the Hyundai range of family vehicles, which now come with instant savings up to RM57,000 (terms and conditions apply). They also have sharp-looking SUVs, if you don’t need the Staria’s size.

Hyundai is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. We’ll see you there!